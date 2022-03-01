 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man found dead in Walnut Park West neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead Tuesday morning in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard from what police said was a puncture wound.

Police received a call for help near Interstate 70 and Goodfellow, and arrived about 9:30 a.m. to find the wounded man lying on the ground. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The city's homicide division is investigating the death. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 314-444-5371. Those who want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News