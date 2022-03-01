Man found dead in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead Tuesday morning in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard from what police said was a puncture wound.

Police received a call for help near Interstate 70 and Goodfellow, and arrived about 9:30 a.m. to find the wounded man lying on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The city's homicide division is investigating the death. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 314-444-5371. Those who want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).