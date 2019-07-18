ST. LOUIS — A man found dead inside a car that crashed and caught fire early Thursday morning had been shot, police said.
The unidentified victim was found at 12:18 a.m. Thursday near Hodiamont and Julian avenues.
Police said it appears the man is between 18 and 20 years old. The vehicle crashed and caught fire.
The crash was near Amherst Park in the city's West End neighborhood.
Police released no information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. The case is being handled by homicide detectives.