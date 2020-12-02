 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead inside burning home in Alton
0 comments

Man found dead inside burning home in Alton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALTON – A man was found dead early Wednesday in a home that burned in Alton, authorities said.

The unidentified man, who was in his 80s, was in a home on Alby Street near East 20th Street.

Fire officials said a neighbor reported the fire before 3 a.m., and the victim was found in a hallway. The cause of the is under investigation.

Illinois state fire marshal's office is handling the probe.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports