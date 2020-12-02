Man found dead inside burning home in Alton

ALTON – A man was found dead early Wednesday in a home that burned in Alton, authorities said.

The unidentified man, who was in his 80s, was in a home on Alby Street near East 20th Street.

Fire officials said a neighbor reported the fire before 3 a.m., and the victim was found in a hallway. The cause of the is under investigation.

Illinois state fire marshal's office is handling the probe.