Man found dead inside burning home in Alton

ALTON – A man was found dead early Wednesday in a home that burned in Alton, authorities said.
The unidentified man, who was in his 80s, was in a home on Alby Street near East 20th Street.
Fire officials said a neighbor reported the fire before 3 a.m., and the victim was found in a hallway. The cause of the is under investigation.
Illinois state fire marshal's office is handling the probe.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.