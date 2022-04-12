Man found dead inside burning home in Carondelet neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. with more details

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead Tuesday inside a burning home in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

The fire in the two-story home was reported just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Bates Street.

No information was released on the victim or the possible cause of the fire. About 38 firefighters helped fight the blaze. No firefighters were hurt.

Crews arrived to find "an enormous amount of fire" on the first floor, and it spread to the second floor and the attic, said St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

They couldn't see the body until they had the fire under control.

"After the fire was knocked down, while conducting the primary search," firefighters found the man's body on the first floor, Mosby said.

Firefighters found a cat in the home and revived it with oxygen.

St. Louis fire investigators and detectives with the St. Louis regional bomb & arson unit will be looking into the fire, as is protocol anytime someone dies.

"It's so early in this, in as far as cause," Mosby said, "you know, speaking to neighbors, habits, things of that nature, and try to put the pieces back together."

Check back for updates.

Kim Bell and Laurie Skrivan of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.