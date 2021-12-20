Man found dead inside home in O’Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning inside a home in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of Red Bud Avenue, police said. Once there, they found the body inside a residence.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Anyone with information is urged to call the city's homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those interested in remaining anonymous or for consideration of a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

No other details were available.