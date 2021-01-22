 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead inside vehicle near Columbia Bottom Conservation Area
0 comments

Man found dead inside vehicle near Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found dead Friday in north St. Louis County, near Columbia Bottom Conservation Area. 

Police responded about 2 p.m. to the the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road, where they found the man dead inside a parked car. 

Police have not yet identified the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports