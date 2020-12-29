Man found dead inside Velda City home after hourslong standoff with police

“I know you can hear me,” an officer said into a megaphone, addressing Brown by name just after 6:30 p.m. “I need you to answer the phone. I need you to talk with us. As you can see, Timothy, we’re not going anywhere.”

Police discovered the man inside the home was dead when they sent a robot inside the home. It was unclear when the person died.

Granda said police did not use force of any kind. He also said it was unclear what connection Brown had to the house where he was barricaded.

Brown was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Charese Garvin, 28, and her 23-month-old daughter, Alayah Butler.

Officers from the North County Precinct found the bodies of mother and daughter just before 7 p.m. Friday when they were called for a welfare check at 1519 Lakeside Lane.

Witnesses saw Brown’s car in Garvin’s driveway on the day of the shooting, and they told police he had threatened Garvin, saying that if he could not have her, “no one could,” charging documents say.