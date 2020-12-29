Man found dead inside Velda City home after hourslong standoff with police

UPDATED at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday with more information.
VELDA CITY — A man was found dead inside a Velda City home Tuesday night after an hourslong standoff with police.
When the standoff began, Velda City police said the man inside the home in the 7100 block of Edison Avenue was Timothy Brown, a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter on Christmas Day.
Sgt. Benjamin Granda, spokesperson for St. Louis County police, said he could not confirm the identity of the dead person until police notify his family. Granda did confirm that the person found dead was the only one inside the home.
The man likely shot himself, Granda said.
The incident began about 4:30 p.m. when police knocked on the door of the home on Edison Avenue, and a woman answered. While they were talking with the woman, police say someone inside the home fired shots at police.
Police then took the woman away and began negotiating with Brown.
Police had the house surrounded for hours, and St. Louis County police repeatedly shouted for Brown to “come to the front door with nothing in your hands.” An armored vehicle arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m.
“I know you can hear me,” an officer said into a megaphone, addressing Brown by name just after 6:30 p.m. “I need you to answer the phone. I need you to talk with us. As you can see, Timothy, we’re not going anywhere.”
Police discovered the man inside the home was dead when they sent a robot inside the home. It was unclear when the person died.
Granda said police did not use force of any kind. He also said it was unclear what connection Brown had to the house where he was barricaded.
Brown was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Charese Garvin, 28, and her 23-month-old daughter, Alayah Butler.
Officers from the North County Precinct found the bodies of mother and daughter just before 7 p.m. Friday when they were called for a welfare check at 1519 Lakeside Lane.
Witnesses saw Brown’s car in Garvin’s driveway on the day of the shooting, and they told police he had threatened Garvin, saying that if he could not have her, “no one could,” charging documents say.
CrimeStoppers announced Tuesday it was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that led to Brown’s arrest, and ThriVe St. Louis Express Women’s Healthcare offered an additional $3,000.
Brown pleaded guilty in May 2019 to burglary and domestic assault involving a woman with Garvin’s initials. Brown kicked, punched and choked the woman in April 2018, according to charging documents.
Garvin’s sister-in-law, Kristin Thorps, 29, said Garvin had called the police on Brown in the past because of domestic violence.
Garvin was a devoted mother of three children, and she was pregnant with her fourth child at the time of her death, Thorps told the Post-Dispatch.
Garvin’s two older children were fathered by Brown, Thorps said, and her children “were her everything.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.