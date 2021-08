ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday said they didn't know the name of the man who died in a vehicle crash in St. Louis on Sunday.

The crash was discovered about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Carrie Avenue in the North Riverfront area of St. Louis. Police aren't sure when the wreck happened.

Police had gone to East Carrie Avenue after someone called to report finding debris in the road there. Police discovered a wrecked 2005 Chrysler Town & Country, and the driver was dead inside.

