Man found dead near Affton was stabbed, police say

AFFTON — A man found dead on the front porch of a home near Affton was the victim of a stabbing, police said Wednesday.

Officers found Justin Leeman, 41, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the porch of his home in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined Leeman had been stabbed in the upper body, St. Louis County police said.

Police did not release any other information about the death Wednesday.

The department asked anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

Police said callers can remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward if they call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.