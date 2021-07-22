 Skip to main content
Man found dead near Ferguson I-270 exit ramp

FERGUSON — A man was found dead Thursday morning on a grassy area near a Ferguson highway ramp. 

Ferguson police received a call about 9 a.m. reporting a man down along the West Florissant exit ramp from Interstate 270 Eastbound. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the St. Louis County Police Department took over the suspicious death investigation. 

An autopsy had not been completed to determine if there are indications of foul play, according to St. Louis County police.

Police had not yet publicly released the identity of the deceased man.

Police asked for anyone with information on the death to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have information regarding the incident.

