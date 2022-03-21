Man found dead near Forest Park may have killed himself, police say

UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A man found dead near Forest Park with deeps cuts to his throat and left wrist may have killed himself, police said Tuesday.

Investigators found no defensive wounds on the 58-year-old victim. District detectives instead of homicide detectives are handling the case as as a suspicious death and possible suicide.

St. Louis police said the victim was discovered in an SUV at 7:53 p.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Southwood Avenue. Authorities have not released his name.

The scene is near the border of St. Louis city and county, by the southwest corner of Forest Park.

