Man found dead on MetroLink train, no foul play suspected

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a MetroLink train at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Officers with the airport's police department found the unconscious man just before 5 a.m. on a train at the airport's Terminal 1. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Cortney Smith, 21, of Spanish Lake, police said.

St. Louis County police detectives were called to aid in the investigation and found no signs of foul play Saturday.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to Smith's body, police said.

Police asked people with information on the death to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, people can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

