Man found dead outside home in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide investigators were called to a home late Saturday to investigate the death of a man found in front of a home here.
Police said they arrived around 10:45 p.m. to the 3800 block of Eichelberger in the city's Bevo neighborhood where they found a man dead.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
