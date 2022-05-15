 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man found dead outside home in south St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Homicide investigators were called to a home late Saturday to investigate the death of a man found in front of a home here.

Police said they arrived around 10:45 p.m. to the 3800 block of Eichelberger in the city's Bevo neighborhood where they found a man dead.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News