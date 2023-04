ST. LOUIS — Police early Tuesday were investigating after a man was found rolled up in plastic and carpet in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue after someone found the man on a rear parking pad, a police spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He had not been identified by police on Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives and the medical examiner were investigating.