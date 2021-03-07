Man found dead Sunday morning in vehicle on South Broadway in St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Monday with police saying victim died of an apparent overdose, not from being shot.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead inside a vehicle Sunday morning in the parking lot of an apartment building along South Broadway, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to the scene about 9:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Broadway and found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The area is near the entrance and exit ramp to Interstate 55.

Police initially said officers were responding to a shooting call and that the man had suffered a gunshot wound that appeared to cause his death. A police spokeswoman issued a correction Monday saying that the man was not shot and that investigators believe he died of a drug overdose.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.