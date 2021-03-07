 Skip to main content
Man found dead Sunday morning in vehicle on South Broadway in St. Louis
Police investigate death along 4600 block of South Broadway

Detectives investigate a man's death Sunday, March 7, 2021, along the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police believe the man died of a drug overdose. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Monday with police saying victim died of an apparent overdose, not from being shot.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead inside a vehicle Sunday morning in the parking lot of an apartment building along South Broadway, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to the scene about 9:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Broadway and found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The area is near the entrance and exit ramp to Interstate 55.

Police initially said officers were responding to a shooting call and that the man had suffered a gunshot wound that appeared to cause his death. A police spokeswoman issued a correction Monday saying that the man was not shot and that investigators believe he died of a drug overdose.

