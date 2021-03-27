Man found early Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds

ST. LOUIS — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be in critical/unstable condition. Police said because of the man's condition, homicide investigators were handling the case.
The shooting happened at 4:35 a.m. at South Fourth and Lombard streets. The victim drove to Tucker and Cass, where police found him.
No other information was available Saturday.
