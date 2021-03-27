 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found early Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds
0 comments

Man found early Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be in critical/unstable condition. Police said because of the man's condition, homicide investigators were handling the case.

The shooting happened at 4:35 a.m. at South Fourth and Lombard streets. The victim drove to Tucker and Cass, where police found him.

No other information was available Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories March 23, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports