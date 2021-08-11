Man found fatally shot in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was found fatally shot in the Baden neighborhood on Wednesday.
Police were called around 5 p.m. about a shooting near North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road, which is about a mile north of Bellefontaine Cemetery.
When officers arrived, they found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
He had not yet been identified.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
From staff reports
