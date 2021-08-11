 Skip to main content
date 2021-08-11

Man found fatally shot in Baden neighborhood
Man found fatally shot in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was found fatally shot in the Baden neighborhood on Wednesday.  

Police were called around 5 p.m. about a shooting near North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road, which is about a mile north of Bellefontaine Cemetery. 

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He had not yet been identified. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

