Man found fatally shot in building in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot early Monday in the 5400 block of Delmar Boulevard, authorities said.

The victim, found inside a building about 2:15 a.m., had been shot multiple times, police said. He died at the scene. Police said they don't know the man's name.

That stretch of Delmar Boulevard is the dividing line between the DeBaliviere Place and the Visitation Park neighborhoods.

St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said the homicide on Delmar was the 135th homicide of the year. This time last year, there were 105 homicides.