Man found fatally shot in Carr Square neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man who was found fatally shot in the Carr Square neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police said Dezmonn Nixon, 23, and a 27-year-old woman were walking in the 1400 block of North 14th Street around 9:30 a.m. when two men approached and fired gunshots at them. Nixon was shot in the face and chest and was declared dead at the scene. He lived in the 1800 block of North 43rd Street in East St. Louis.
The woman told police she was shot while attempting to flee. Police found her nearby in the 1200 block of North 15th Street with a gunshot wound.