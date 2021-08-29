 Skip to main content
Man found fatally shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in downtown St. Louis.

A man, approximately 35, was found fatally shot about 7:45 p.m. at North Tucker Boulevard and Convention Plaza, police said.

No other details were available Sunday.

