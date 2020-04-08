Live

Man found fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in St. Louis, but police don't know who the victim is or who killed him.

The unidentified man appeared to be in his 20s, police said.

About 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called for a shooting. They found him dead on the ground in the 1400 block of Hodiamont Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood,.

Police said they have no suspects.

