 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man found fatally shot in Hazelwood Central's parking lot

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found dead Sunday morning on the campus of Hazelwood Central High School, St. Louis County police said.

The victim was not a student, police said, and the incident did not appear to be related to the school.

Police received a report of a shooting at the high school at about 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. After arriving at the campus, officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school said in a statement on its website that the incident "has no connection to Central High School, Hazelwood School District, or any school activity, and our campus is safe."

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News