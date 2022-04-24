Man found fatally shot in Hazelwood Central's parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found dead Sunday morning on the campus of Hazelwood Central High School, St. Louis County police said.

The victim was not a student, police said, and the incident did not appear to be related to the school.

Police received a report of a shooting at the high school at about 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. After arriving at the campus, officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school said in a statement on its website that the incident "has no connection to Central High School, Hazelwood School District, or any school activity, and our campus is safe."

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

