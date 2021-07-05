 Skip to main content
Man found fatally shot in home in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 50s was found dead, with a gunshot wound behind his ear, in a home in the Penrose neighborhood, police said Monday.

Police responded after 7 p.m. to the 4700 block of Anderson Avenue and found the body there.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

