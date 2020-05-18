Man found fatally shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue near Jennings, St. Louis County police said.

Police responded to a shooting call about 7 a.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not given an age or ID for the victim.

The shooting is under investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210, or to leave an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

