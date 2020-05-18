You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man found fatally shot in north St. Louis County
0 comments

Man found fatally shot in north St. Louis County

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue near Jennings, St. Louis County police said.

Police responded to a shooting call about 7 a.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not given an age or ID for the victim.

The shooting is under investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210, or to leave an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports