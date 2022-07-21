 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found fatally shot in restaurant parking lot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed on Thursday in the Academy neighborhood, police said. 

The scene in the parking lot of Pop's Fish & Chicken Market in the 1100 block of Kingshighway.

Police reported the shooting just before 3:30 p.m. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added when available. 

