Man found fatally shot in restaurant parking lot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed on Thursday in the Academy neighborhood, police said.
The scene in the parking lot of Pop's Fish & Chicken Market in the 1100 block of Kingshighway.
Police reported the shooting just before 3:30 p.m.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added when available.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today