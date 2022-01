ST. LOUIS — A man was found fatally shot in the basement of an apartment building in the Southwest Garden neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 6:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of Dalton Avenue, and found the man in the apartment building's basement, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said; the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other information was available on the shooting or the man's identity.