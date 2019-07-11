ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in a vacant building in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said.
A person in the 3100 block of Meramec Street found the man's body in a vacant residence and caught the attention of a patrolling officer just before 11:30 a.m., police said.
Investigators had not publicly identified the man Thursday. Police did not release more details.
St. Louis Police ask anyone with information about the man's death to call investigators at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
St. Louis officials last year launched a campaign to demolish hundreds of the city's vacant properties, which are considered unsafe and contributors to criminal activity. So far this year, 253 publicly funded demolitions have been completed — with a goal of more than 700 by year-end.