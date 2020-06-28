You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man found fatally shot in Walnut Park West
0 comments

Man found fatally shot in Walnut Park West

Subscribe for $3 for three months

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was found in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue around 7:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, St. Louis police said. 

Homicide detectives are investigating.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports