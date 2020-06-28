Man found fatally shot in Walnut Park West

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police.
The victim, who was in his 30s, was found in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue around 7:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, St. Louis police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
