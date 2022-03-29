 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found fatally shot in West End neighborhood early Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A man was found fatally wounded Tuesday morning on the side of a street in the West End neighborhood, police said.

The man was found in the grass in the 1000 block of Hodiamont Avenue, near Gwen B. Giles Park, about 9:20 a.m. He appeared to have been shot multiple times, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police homicide division is investigating the death. No other details were available.

Anyone with information on the incident can report it anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

