Man found guilty in downtown Alton killing

MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man was convicted of first-degree murder in a bench trial Thursday over a 2020 downtown Alton killing.

Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant, 30, of Alton, guilty of the murder charge and a weapons offense in the Oct. 11, 2020, fatal shooting of Terence J. Hicks, 34.

Merchant, 30, shot Hicks during an argument in the 300 block of State Street in Alton.

A second man, Aareon Vaughn, pleaded guilty in August to aggravated battery and was sentenced to five years in prison in the case.

A woman, Terrea Gates, 30, is also charged with obstructing justice and accused of hiding a 9mm gun in the case.