Man found guilty in downtown Alton killing

MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man was convicted of first-degree murder in a bench trial Thursday over a 2020 downtown Alton killing. 

Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant, 30, of Alton, guilty of the murder charge and a weapons offense in the Oct. 11, 2020, fatal shooting of Terence J. Hicks, 34. 

Merchant, 30, shot Hicks during an argument in the 300 block of State Street in Alton.

A second man, Aareon Vaughn, pleaded guilty in August to aggravated battery and was sentenced to five years in prison in the case. 

Charleton Merchant and Aareon Vaughn

Aareon Vaughn, left, and Charleton K. Merchant, both 27, were charged with murder in a killing last weekend in downtown Alton. 

A woman, Terrea Gates, 30, is also charged with obstructing justice and accused of hiding a 9mm gun in the case.

