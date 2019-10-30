CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury Wednesday evening found a St. Louis County man guilty in a 2018 triple homicide in the Spanish Lake area.
After a three-day trial, jurors found Demetrius "Meechie" Davis, 28, guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action. Davis stood trial on charges of fatally shooting Brandon Stephenson, 36, Timothy Solano, 20, and Melissa Tierney, 40, in a Spanish Lake home in April 2018. The jury also found Davis guilty of shooting and wounding Solano's mother, Yolanda Solando, 51, who survived.
Yolando Solano testified at the trial that she heard gunfire in her home and that Davis then confronted her as she came out of her bathroom and shot her in the hands and face.
Davis did not testify.
Sentencing is set for December before Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole when prosecutors don't seek the death penalty.