CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was found guilty Thursday of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend after a trial that included dozens of threatening texts and accounts of the defendant slipping out of handcuffs and leading police on a 30-minute chase after the killing.

A jury found Christopher Bolden, 32, guilty of the lesser offense of second-degree murder along with four other weapons offenses after about three hours of deliberation Thursday. Prosecutors had charged Bolden with first-degree murder in the killing of 24-year-old Antonio Green, of Maplewood.

Prosecutors argued in the trial that Bolden shot Green when Bolden found Green with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children about 11:25 p.m. April 20, 2021, in a car outside a Spanish Lake home.

On the day of the killing, Bolden tried to call his ex 103 times and sent her a series of threatening texts, according to evidence admitted by prosecutors in the case.

"Once I see you, I'm hurting you," he texted the woman within an hour of the killing.

"He did exactly what he said he was going to do," prosecutor Brianna Baldwin said in closing arguments Thursday. "He showed up and he killed someone."

Defense attorney Michael Hufty admitted that Bolden shot Green, but asked the jury for reduced charges by arguing the shooting was done in self-defense.

"There's no plan, there's no pre-meditation," Hufty said.

Prosecutors presented video surveillance and cell phone records tracking Bolden on the day of the shooting.

He left work at Dave & Buster's arcade in Maryland Heights shortly before 11 p.m. and went to the home in the 1100 block of Scott Avenue where he found his ex with Green.

Bolden then opened the back seat of the car, fired at least three shots and killed Green before turning the gun on his ex. He told the woman to "say sorry," prosecutors said. She did and ran into the house before Bolden fled the scene in an Enterprise rental car.

Police tracked the rental to Bolden, and he was later arrested driving the car in Montgomery County, Illinois. But before he was booked, Bolden slipped out of handcuffs, discarded the murder weapon and led police on a 30-minute chase before he was arrested again.

Hufty in opening statements admitted that his client fled police.

"It's almost like a Houdini routine," he said, describing the escape as the act of "someone who is desperate."

Police interviews with Bolden played at trial showed he gave contradicting stories to St. Louis County police investigators. He first told them he killed Green to protect his children's mother. He then admitted that wasn't true. Hufty argued at trial that Bolden shot Green because he saw Green grab at his waistband and worried he might have a gun.

Hufty also presented messages of arguments over money between Green and Bolden that included Green telling him to "break bread or get dead."

Baldwin argued Bolden was guilty of first-degree murder, which requires jurors to find that a killing stems from "cool reflection," no matter how brief.

"He had raged out for days," Baldwin said of the fights between the two men. "The mother of your child dating someone else is not grounds to kill someone."

Hufty said Thursday he was satisfied with the jury finding the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the case.

"It confirms my faith in the jury system," he said.

The jury on Thursday also found Bolden not guilty of an additional weapons charge.

Green's parents said before the verdict Thursday that it was painful to sit through the trial's self-defense arguments. They said Green had challenges in life, including chronic pain from a lifelong sickle cell disease that limited his ability to work, but was trying to get his life together and had gotten his own apartment when he was killed.

"My two other sons are traumatized by this. My son was very loved," Green's mother Semiko Latimore said. "This man is not the giver of life. How can he just take it?"

Bolden is set to be sentenced in July in the case.