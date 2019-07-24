Updated at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday with the identity of the victim.
ST. LOUIS • Police found a man's body with multiple gunshot wounds inside a burning car Tuesday night in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 8500 block of Mora Lane at about 10:05 p.m. and found the body of a man later identified as Markail Loggins, 21, of Black Jack.
Loggins was pronounced dead on scene. Police said Tuesday that they do not have a suspect description in the case.
The shooting marks at least the third homicide in the North Pointe neighborhood so far this year. Two men, ages 27 and 23, were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Goodfellow Boulevard in the neighborhood the night of May 27.