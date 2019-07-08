ST. LOUIS — A man found unconscious on a sidewalk in downtown St. Louis on Monday morning has died at a hospital, and his death is considered suspicious, police said.
Police were called to the area of North 11th and Spruce streets at about 3 a.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash.
An unidentified man was discovered on a sidewalk near a grassy area. He was breathing but unconscious, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said homicide detectives are investigating, but that for now his death has not been classified as a homicide. It is being handled as a suspicious death, police said.