Man found shot along I-70 in St. Louis hospitalized in critical condition
Man found shot along I-70 in St. Louis hospitalized in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — A man bleeding from a gunshot wound was found in a car along the shoulder of Interstate 70 early Friday, police said.

St. Louis police said the 23-year-old victim was critically injured. He was discovered about 12:45 a.m. on westbound I-70 near East Grand Avenue, in north St. Louis.

The man told officers he been shot on Meramac Street in south St. Louis, but he didn't provide any more details due to his medical condition. He had been shot in the shoulder.

Police said the man was hospitalized in critical condition, but he was stable.

