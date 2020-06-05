Man found shot along I-70 in St. Louis now hospitalized in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured early Friday while driving on Interstate 70.
St. Louis police said the unidentified victim was shot about 12:45 a.m. Friday on westbound I-70, near Grand Boulevard.
He was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. Police said the man was hospitalized in critical condition, but he was stable.
Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today