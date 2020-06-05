You are the owner of this article.
Man found shot along I-70 in St. Louis now hospitalized in critical condition
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured early Friday while driving on Interstate 70.

St. Louis police said the unidentified victim was shot about 12:45 a.m. Friday on westbound I-70, near Grand Boulevard.

He was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. Police said the man was hospitalized in critical condition, but he was stable.

