Man found shot and killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The man, not yet identified, was found just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North 13th Street. That block is on the edge of several neighborhoods just north of downtown, including Old North St. Louis, Columbus Square and Carr Square.

No other information was available Monday evening. 

