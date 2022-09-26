Man found shot and killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
The man, not yet identified, was found just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North 13th Street. That block is on the edge of several neighborhoods just north of downtown, including Old North St. Louis, Columbus Square and Carr Square.
No other information was available Monday evening.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today