ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.

ShotSpotter alerted police around 2:30 a.m. that shots had been fired in the 1100 block of Walton Avenue, according to a police report. Police said they found "a large quantity" of shell casings there.

Then, officers were called to a single car crash about half a mile away at Page Boulevard and Euclid Avenue. The car had rolled over and had several bullet holes, police said.

Police found a man on the street outside a vehicle, police wrote. He had been shot and officers believe he could have been ejected from the car during the crash.

He was taken to a hospital and later died, according to police.

Officers had not identified the man as of Tuesday afternoon.