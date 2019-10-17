A 47-year-old was shot dead Thursday in St. Louis County.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the unidentified man was found dead on the pavement in the 10100 block of Bon Oak Drive. The area is in unincorporated St. Louis County, between Moline Acres and Dellwood.
St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the man appeared to have been shot at least once.
The County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
2019 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating