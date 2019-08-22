CAHOKIA • Police were called when gunshots rang out on a Cahokia street early Thursday morning and found a man dead inside his vehicle.
Police have not released the man's identity because family has not yet been notified.
Cahokia police responded to the 700 block of Mildred Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. and found a 35-year-old man dead, having suffered from a gunshot wound.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.