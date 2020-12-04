 Skip to main content
Man found shot dead inside Country Club Hills home
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — A man was found shot dead inside a Country Club Hills home on Friday, said St. Louis County police. 

The man, about 30 years old, was found just before 6 p.m. in the 5500 block of Sunbury Avenue.

Police have not identified the man.  The Country Club Hills Police Department asked for assistance from county police, who are now leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

