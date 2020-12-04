Man found shot dead inside Country Club Hills home

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — A man was found shot dead inside a Country Club Hills home on Friday, said St. Louis County police.
The man, about 30 years old, was found just before 6 p.m. in the 5500 block of Sunbury Avenue.
Police have not identified the man. The Country Club Hills Police Department asked for assistance from county police, who are now leading the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today