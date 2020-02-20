Man, 18, found shot dead inside garage in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Police are searching for the gunman who killed an 18-year-old man Wednesday night at a home on Lakeland Hills Drive in Fairview Heights.

Tim Mueller, the public information officer with the Fairview Heights Police Department, said early Thursday that no one was in custody for the homicide.

Police haven't released the name of the victim. He was found shot dead inside a garage about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Major Case Squad is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the squad at 618-977-1912.