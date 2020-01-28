Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Botanical Heights neighborhood

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with the name of the victim.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Monday night in the Botanical Heights neighborhood where more than a dozen shots rang out on a residential street.

Police responded to the 4100 block of McRee Avenue for the shooting about 9:20 p.m. and found Christopher Guido, 46, dead inside a vehicle. He lived in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue.

Guido becomes the 15th homicide victim of the year in St. Louis.

Police have made no arrests in the killing and have not released a description of a suspect.

A homeowner showed video surveillance to the Post-Dispatch in which more than a dozen gunshots could be heard in two separate bursts.

A white van was surrounded by shattered glass and had bullet holes in its passenger-side door.

Crime was down in the Botanical Heights neighborhood from July to December, compared to the same six-month period a year earlier.