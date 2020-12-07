Man found shot dead on sidewalk in north St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Monday night in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, police said.

Police were alerted by the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system about 8:10 p.m. for a shooting in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue. They found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene. Police said they don't know the man's name.

ShotSpotter uses multiple microphones, tuned to the sound of gunfire, to fix a point where a shot is fired and notify police immediately.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the O'Fallon neighborhood is down about 35% from the same period one year ago, driven largely by a drop in reported property crimes.

As of Monday morning, St. Louis had 248 homicides this year, compared to 194 the same time last year.

