Man found shot dead on sidewalk in north St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Monday night in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, police said.
Police were alerted by the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system about 8:10 p.m. for a shooting in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue. They found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man died at the scene. Police said they don't know the man's name.
ShotSpotter uses multiple microphones, tuned to the sound of gunfire, to fix a point where a shot is fired and notify police immediately.
Total reported crime over the past six months in the O'Fallon neighborhood is down about 35% from the same period one year ago, driven largely by a drop in reported property crimes.
As of Monday morning, St. Louis had 248 homicides this year, compared to 194 the same time last year.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
