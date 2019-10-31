UPDATES with additional detail; conditions
ST. LOUIS — A man and wound were found shot Wedneday night - the woman in the torso and the man in the mouth - in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.
Police were called to the 1200 block of North Kingshighway for reports of a shooting shortly after 9 p.m. They found both victims, and the woman was not conscious or breathing.
The man was conscious. Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital and the woman was reported to be in critical condition Thursday morning.
Homicide investigators were requested.
Overall crime in the Fountain Park neighborhood has been down about 2 percent in the past six months, compared to the same period a year ago.