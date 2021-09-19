 Skip to main content
Man found shot in the street in Castle Point neighborhood
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in the 10300 block of Royal Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood near Moline Acres.

“The investigation is very active at this time,” stated a Sunday morning press release from police.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police say they responded to an alert from its ShotSpotter system, which uses microphones to identify gunfire and triangulate the location.

Officers found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available. Detectives ask that anyone with information contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

