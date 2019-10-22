UNIVERSITY CITY — A man found fatally shot on Monday afternoon was identified by police on Tuesday as David Anderson Jr., 19, of University City.
University City police responded to a call for shots fired at 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kingsland Avenue. They found Anderson in a residential backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police were looking for two or three men between the ages of 17 and 25.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.