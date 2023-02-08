BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS— A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in north St. Louis County.

Officers arrived at a home in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors after calls came in about 6 p.m. for shots fired.

Police found a man, whom they identified as Denzel Williams, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis County police are leading the investigation in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Last year, the city of Bellefontaine Neighbors had two homicides.

Police ask anyone with contact information to contact them at 636-529-8210 and anonymous tipsters can reach CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).