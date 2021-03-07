Man found shot, killed Sunday morning in vehicle on South Broadway in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot along South Broadway on Sunday morning, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at about 9:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Broadway and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The area is near the entrance and exit ramp to Interstate 55.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.