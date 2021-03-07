 Skip to main content
Man found shot, killed Sunday morning in vehicle on South Broadway in St. Louis
Police investigate homicide along 4600 block of South Broadway Street

Detectives investigate the scene of homicide on Sunday, March 7, 2021, along the 4600 block of 4600 South Broadway Street. Police responded to a call for a shooting and found an unresponsive male victim shot. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot along South Broadway on Sunday morning, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at about 9:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Broadway and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The area is near the entrance and exit ramp to Interstate 55.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

