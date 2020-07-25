You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man found shot near Fairground Park Friday identified
0 comments

Man found shot near Fairground Park Friday identified

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A man who was fatally shot in the back early Friday in a neighborhood near Fairground Park was identified Saturday as Brian Willis, 23, of the 3700 block of Morganford Road, St. Louis police said.

Officers found Willis about 1:40 a.m. in the alley of the 4100 block of Clay Avenue. He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Crime Tracker: St. Louis city

Map: St. Louis-area homicides in 2020

Police car

Copyright: federicofoto / 123RF Stock Photo

 FedericoC
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports