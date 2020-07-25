Man found shot near Fairground Park Friday identified

ST. LOUIS — A man who was fatally shot in the back early Friday in a neighborhood near Fairground Park was identified Saturday as Brian Willis, 23, of the 3700 block of Morganford Road, St. Louis police said.

Officers found Willis about 1:40 a.m. in the alley of the 4100 block of Clay Avenue. He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

